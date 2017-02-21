Columbus police file murder charges i...

Columbus police file murder charges in November beating death

Columbus police homicide detectives filed charges Wednesday against a man being sought for beating another man to death last November at a North Linden home. Allen A. Jarrell, 47, whose last known address was in North Linden, is charged with murder in the death of 45-year-old Jonathan Lofton.

