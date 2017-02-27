Columbus plans $1.5 million in alley ...

Columbus plans $1.5 million in alley maintenance this year

The City Council will vote tonight on an ordinance that would earmark about $1.5 million for “alley surface treatment.” The city does not hire outside contractors to do that work, said Jeff Ortega, assistant director in the Department of Public Service. Instead, it uses workers in its Division of Infrastructure Management to handle alley upkeep.

Comments made yesterday: 23,038 • Total comments across all topics: 279,191,825

