Columbus plans $1.5 million in alley maintenance this year
The City Council will vote tonight on an ordinance that would earmark about $1.5 million for “alley surface treatment.” The city does not hire outside contractors to do that work, said Jeff Ortega, assistant director in the Department of Public Service. Instead, it uses workers in its Division of Infrastructure Management to handle alley upkeep.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|3 min
|Colonel Pale Rider 1
|202
|Demonic activity at Trump Rally
|6 min
|Big Johnson
|151
|America Held Hostage Day 38
|9 min
|Hadouken
|4
|Racist?
|11 min
|Hadouken
|19
|message for the 66 million who voted Hillary
|23 min
|jonjedi
|10
|Donald Trump and the News
|25 min
|Colonel Pale Rider 1
|44
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|28 min
|jonjedi
|310
|Finally...a parallel universe for the trolls..
|1 hr
|HAHAHA
|33
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC