Columbus nonprofit buys fire-damaged funeral home for redevelopment

Columbus' nonprofit development arm paid $475,000 last year for a dilapidated, fire-damaged former funeral home on the Near East Side that still held cremated remains. The city formed Next Generation in 2012 to acquire properties in target areas - particularly the Near East Side and Franklinton - that it could then market to developers. That's what the group plans to do with the former McNabb Funeral Home, 818 E. Long St., said Boyce Safford, Next Generation's executive director.

