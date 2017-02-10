Columbus man indicted for stolen cred...

Columbus man indicted for stolen credit cards

21 hrs ago

A Delaware County Grand Jury has indicted a Columbus man for 12 charges including forgery and receiving stolen property.Glen Allen Graves, 48, is charged with four counts of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies; four counts of forgery, fifth-degree felonies; one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony; one count of ... (more)

