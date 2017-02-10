Columbus man indicted for stolen credit cards
A Delaware County Grand Jury has indicted a Columbus man for 12 charges including forgery and receiving stolen property.Glen Allen Graves, 48, is charged with four counts of possessing criminal tools, fifth-degree felonies; four counts of forgery, fifth-degree felonies; one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony; one count of ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Delaware Gazette.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mexican woman in Texas sentenced to 8 years in ...
|17 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|5
|Attorney General Jeff Sessions
|35 min
|Afrikan American
|39
|Missing OSU female founded shot dead
|39 min
|Adam Saleh
|20
|America Held Hostage Day 23
|57 min
|jonjedi
|24
|Hypocrisy
|1 hr
|Reality Speaks
|22
|White Trash n Whitehaus
|2 hr
|sally
|3
|Republicans/Trump Greed endanger America
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|95
|Unreviewable
|3 hr
|Reality Speaks
|59
|A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen
|5 hr
|Guest
|281
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC