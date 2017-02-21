Columbus man gets nearly eight years in plea deal for fatal shooting
A 22-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to seven years and 11 months in prison for a Christmas Day 2015 shooting in a Whitehall parking lot that left one person dead and another wounded. Delavonte M. Stewart entered an Alford plea to one count of voluntary manslaughter with a gun specification and one count of aggravated assault, which allowed him to be convicted while denying his guilt.
