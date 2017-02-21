Columbus left out of United Airlines ...

Columbus left out of United Airlines expansion plans

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

United Airlines, which lost the distinction of being the world's biggest carrier after shrinking for several years, plans to regain lost ground by adding more flights from key airports this summer, but John Glenn Columbus International Airport won't be one of them. The airline, which announced the expansion plans Monday, says it wants to upgrade facilities at key airports and trim the use of smaller planes on important business routes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump and the News 20 min Colonel Pale Rider 1 35
Fake Fox Sweeden News 33 min Male 7
Finally...a parallel universe for the trolls.. 39 min Seriouslady 31
Who is the Biggest Liar? 1 hr jonjedi 194
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 1 hr d pants 295
Racist? 2 hr jonjedi 2
Demonic activity at Trump Rally 2 hr BizzyBee 129
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,182,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC