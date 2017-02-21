Columbus left out of United Airlines expansion plans
United Airlines, which lost the distinction of being the world's biggest carrier after shrinking for several years, plans to regain lost ground by adding more flights from key airports this summer, but John Glenn Columbus International Airport won't be one of them. The airline, which announced the expansion plans Monday, says it wants to upgrade facilities at key airports and trim the use of smaller planes on important business routes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump and the News
|20 min
|Colonel Pale Rider 1
|35
|Fake Fox Sweeden News
|33 min
|Male
|7
|Finally...a parallel universe for the trolls..
|39 min
|Seriouslady
|31
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|194
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|1 hr
|d pants
|295
|Racist?
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|2
|Demonic activity at Trump Rally
|2 hr
|BizzyBee
|129
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC