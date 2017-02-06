Columbus is About to Get Odd with Two Performances of Odd Squad: Live
Odd Squad: Live! is springing into action on stage in this action-packed, laugh-out-loud adventure where kids get to participate in solving a seriously strange case. When agents Orion and Oleanna get turned into grown-ups by villains, it's up to the kids in the audience to use their math skills and help the agents decode, decipher, and unravel clues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Choices? Trump!
|3 min
|404 cult
|4
|Voter Fraud, Massive Amount Discovered
|8 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|105
|America Held Hostage Day 19
|9 min
|Reality
|18
|GOP panics, suspends rules, vote on candidates ...
|10 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|141
|A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen
|12 min
|Reality
|198
|Democrats On The Verge Of Becoming A Â‘Permanent...
|13 min
|Reality
|25
|What's happening in the White House when Trump ...
|15 min
|jonjedi
|22
|Berkeley Burning By Democrats LOL
|22 min
|Reality
|105
|America Held Hostage Day 18
|3 hr
|Reality
|64
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC