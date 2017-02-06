Columbus is About to Get Odd with Two...

Columbus is About to Get Odd with Two Performances of Odd Squad: Live

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Odd Squad: Live! is springing into action on stage in this action-packed, laugh-out-loud adventure where kids get to participate in solving a seriously strange case. When agents Orion and Oleanna get turned into grown-ups by villains, it's up to the kids in the audience to use their math skills and help the agents decode, decipher, and unravel clues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Choices? Trump! 3 min 404 cult 4
Voter Fraud, Massive Amount Discovered 8 min Pope Che Reagan C... 105
America Held Hostage Day 19 9 min Reality 18
GOP panics, suspends rules, vote on candidates ... 10 min Pope Che Reagan C... 141
A man gone wild.....Trumps wild pen 12 min Reality 198
Democrats On The Verge Of Becoming A Â‘Permanent... 13 min Reality 25
What's happening in the White House when Trump ... 15 min jonjedi 22
Berkeley Burning By Democrats LOL 22 min Reality 105
America Held Hostage Day 18 3 hr Reality 64
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,198 • Total comments across all topics: 278,634,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC