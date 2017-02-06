Columbus is About to Get Odd with Two Performances of Odd Squad: Live

Odd Squad: Live! is springing into action on stage in this action-packed, laugh-out-loud adventure where kids get to participate in solving a seriously strange case. When agents Orion and Oleanna get turned into grown-ups by villains, it's up to the kids in the audience to use their math skills and help the agents decode, decipher, and unravel clues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.