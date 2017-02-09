Columbus has traits of sanctuary city...

Columbus has traits of sanctuary city, but officially it's not

There are 2 comments on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 7 hrs ago, titled Columbus has traits of sanctuary city, but officially it's not. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

City officials said last week that they would investigate whether Columbus should adopt the sanctuary label after President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning immigrants and refugees from certain countries from entering the United States. That order was overturned in court, and an appeal by the government was denied by another court Thursday.

1 and 1 and 1 is 3

Reynoldsburg, OH

#1 6 hrs ago
If it looks like a duck...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duck_test

Judged:

2

2

2

They cannot kill a Spook

Taylor, MI

#2 5 hrs ago
1 and 1 and 1 is 3 wrote:
If it looks like a duck...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Duck_test
And leaves pikes of duck shyt, it's a duck

Judged:

2

2

2

Columbus, OH

