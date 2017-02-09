There are on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 7 hrs ago, titled Columbus has traits of sanctuary city, but officially it's not. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

City officials said last week that they would investigate whether Columbus should adopt the sanctuary label after President Donald Trump issued an executive order banning immigrants and refugees from certain countries from entering the United States. That order was overturned in court, and an appeal by the government was denied by another court Thursday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.