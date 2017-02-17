Columbus council members promise open...

Columbus council members promise open mind on plan for districts

Columbus City Council members say they will keep an open mind when they consider whether to ask voters to divide the city into legislative districts. Implementing districts that are home to just one council member each would be difficult: The seven members mostly are clustered in the East Side and Far East Side and in the area just north of Downtown.

