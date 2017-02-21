Columbus considers ban on "conversion therapy" for LGBTQ kids
Medical and psychological organizations have denounced the practice of using treatment to attempt to change someone's sexual orientation or gender identity, saying they actually can cause harm in young people. Several municipalities in Ohio already have enacted bans.
