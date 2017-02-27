Columbus claims C Zac Dalpe
In 128 career NHL games with Carolina, Vancouver, Buffalo, and Minnesota, the 27 year old has scored 12 goals and 12 assists. This seasons he was 1/2/3 in 9 games with Minnesota and 2/0/2 in 12 games for their AHL affiliate in Iowa.
