Central Ohio hip-hop scene blossoming, but breakthrough artist still elusive Updated at

It has been years since a hip-hop artist from central Ohio hit the big time, but that doesn't mean such musicians aren't hard at work in Columbus.  Promoter Josh Miller, co-founder and organizer of the fledgling 2x2 Hip-Hop Festival, estimates that several hundred rappers, beat-makers and producers work locally in the genre. The larger community just doesn't know better.

