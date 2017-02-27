Central Ohio could gain 187 jobs from...

Central Ohio could gain 187 jobs from 3 projects

Central Ohio stands to gain 187 jobs from three companies that received approval for state tax incentives today. One of those projects will replace some jobs on the Far West Side that were lost in 2015 when Citigroup scaled back operations there.

