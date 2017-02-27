Central Ohio could gain 187 jobs from 3 projects
Central Ohio stands to gain 187 jobs from three companies that received approval for state tax incentives today. One of those projects will replace some jobs on the Far West Side that were lost in 2015 when Citigroup scaled back operations there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Cost?
|2 min
|Pam
|18
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|9 min
|HAHAHA
|208
|Most important problems facing America
|11 min
|HAHAHA
|2
|Donald Trump and the News
|13 min
|HAHAHA
|49
|Demonic activity at Trump Rally
|15 min
|HAHAHA
|166
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|23 min
|HAHAHA
|312
|America Held Hostage Day 39
|46 min
|HAHAHA
|23
|Finally...a parallel universe for the trolls..
|13 hr
|HAHAHA
|33
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC