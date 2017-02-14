CATCO and CATCO is Kids Announce First Shows of 2017-18 Season

CATCO Producing Director Steven C. Anderson announced Monday the five-time Tony Award-winner "Fun Home" will open CATCO's 2017-18 season on Sept. 13. Photo Credit: Courtesy of CATCO The Columbus-based theater company announced Monday that it will perform "Fun Home," a musical based on a graphic novel by Alison Bechdal that explores themes of family, youth, sexuality and honesty.

