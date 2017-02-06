Can childhood cancer treatments affec...

Can childhood cancer treatments affect survivors' sex lives in adulthood?

A recent analysis showed that although adult survivors of childhood cancer did not differ overall from their peers in terms of their satisfaction with their sex lives and romantic relationships, those who received cancer treatments that were especially toxic to the nervous system were least likely to have had intercourse, be in a relationship, or have children. Published early online in CANCER , a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, the report noted that even the groups of patients who reported achieving fewer such psychosexual milestones did not consistently report less satisfaction.

