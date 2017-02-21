Burnout among trainee pediatricians l...

Burnout among trainee pediatricians leads to worse patient care

A large number of pediatricians in training may already be experiencing burnout, a recent U.S. study suggests, and those who do are more likely to make errors or take shortcuts during treatment. New doctors, known as residents, tend to work extremely long hours and are at high risk for job burnout, the study team writes in the journal Pediatrics.

