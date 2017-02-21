Burnout among trainee pediatricians leads to worse patient care
A large number of pediatricians in training may already be experiencing burnout, a recent U.S. study suggests, and those who do are more likely to make errors or take shortcuts during treatment. New doctors, known as residents, tend to work extremely long hours and are at high risk for job burnout, the study team writes in the journal Pediatrics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump and the News
|16 min
|Colonel Pale Rider 1
|4
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|17 min
|jonjedi
|141
|Deconstruction of the Administrative State
|55 min
|jonjedi
|21
|Demonic activity at Trump Rally
|1 hr
|jonjedi
|65
|Keeps pushing and pushing....
|1 hr
|Free Pizza 4 U
|242
|Columbus doctor facing child porn charge pleads...
|1 hr
|Grassnomics
|16
|Drumpf on Deportations: "A Military Operation"
|1 hr
|Reality Speaks
|17
|High Crimes and Misdemeanors
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|156
|Kate Stienlie
|4 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|41
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC