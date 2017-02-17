Bomb threats made to 11 more Jewish centers like Columbus hoax
At least 11 more Jewish Community Centers nationwide received hoax bomb threat calls Monday that were similar to those in three previous waves last month, including one in Columbus. The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Cleveland was among the 11 which received hoax calls Monday that turned out to be unfounded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|10 min
|d pants
|226
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|27 min
|North Mountain
|33
|Dems Progress To A New Low
|28 min
|d pants
|244
|What is happening in Sweden?
|33 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|75
|High Crimes and Misdemeanors
|33 min
|jonjedi
|87
|President Trump Rally 2017 Florida
|45 min
|Duke for Mayor
|93
|Trump's Job Creation Plan is a Roaring Success
|47 min
|Duke for Mayor
|1
|Keeps pushing and pushing....
|1 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|137
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC