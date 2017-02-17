Bomb threats made to 11 more Jewish c...

Bomb threats made to 11 more Jewish centers like Columbus hoax

18 hrs ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

At least 11 more Jewish Community Centers nationwide received hoax bomb threat calls Monday that were similar to those in three previous waves last month, including one in Columbus. The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Cleveland was among the 11 which received hoax calls Monday that turned out to be unfounded.

