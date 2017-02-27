Body in canal

Body in canal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLVQ-FM Columbus

Police say there were no signs of foul play in the death of a man whose body was found in a canal on the Northeast Side Saturday but add that their investigation is continuing. A Westerville firefighter spotted the body of Christopher Smith in a canal in the area south of 5320 Westerville Road at approximately 2:52 p.m. and contacted police, Columbus homicide detectives said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who is the Biggest Liar? 50 min Colonel Pale Rider 1 207
Demonic activity at Trump Rally 1 hr Pope Che Reagan C... 163
Estella Rodriguez 1 hr Artie Cocker 6
Trump Cost? 2 hr jonjedi 13
What Does Russia Have on Donald Trump? 2 hr jeremy 13
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 3 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 365
America Held Hostage Day 38 4 hr Hadouken 4
Donald Trump and the News 4 hr Colonel Pale Rider 1 44
Finally...a parallel universe for the trolls.. 5 hr HAHAHA 33
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. Libya
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,138 • Total comments across all topics: 279,196,367

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC