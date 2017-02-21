Bill would steer Ohio's non-violent criminals away from prison, seal records
Fewer Ohioans convicted of nonviolent crimes would go to prison and some could get their court records sealed under bipartisan legislation rolled out in the General Assembly. Senate Bill 66, introduced Tuesday, will be discussed today by Sens. John Eklund, R-Chardon, and Charleta B. Tavares, D-Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Out of the mouth of babes!
|14 min
|BizzyBee
|5
|Narcissistic Behavior FYI
|15 min
|BizzyBee
|3
|High Crimes and Misdemeanors
|17 min
|They cannot kill ...
|111
|What is happening in Sweden?
|30 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|96
|Keeps pushing and pushing....
|41 min
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|180
|Who is the Biggest Liar?
|58 min
|jonjedi
|100
|Pakistan
|1 hr
|d pants
|7
|President Trump Rally 2017 Florida
|16 hr
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|104
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC