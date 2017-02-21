Bill would steer Ohio's non-violent c...

Bill would steer Ohio's non-violent criminals away from prison, seal records

Fewer Ohioans convicted of nonviolent crimes would go to prison and some could get their court records sealed under bipartisan legislation rolled out in the General Assembly. Senate Bill 66, introduced Tuesday, will be discussed today by Sens. John Eklund, R-Chardon, and Charleta B. Tavares, D-Columbus.

