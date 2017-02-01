Bill allows booze-infused ice cream
Some day in the future, you could order Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams' "Middle West Whiskey & Pecans" and it will have real whiskey in it. That's if Jeni's, Graeter's and other ice cream makers in Ohio take advantage of a change in state law called for in a bill introduced Wednesday that would allow Ohio businesses to sell small amounts of alcoholic ice cream.
