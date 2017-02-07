Bailiff who attacked handcuffed teen ...

Bailiff who attacked handcuffed teen quits to avoid charges

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Almost a year after a Clinton County bailiff was caught on courtroom video putting a handcuffed boy in a headlock and dragging him out of juvenile court, the bailiff has quit his job to avoid criminal charges. "He has agreed to resign and surrender and not renew his certificate," Jill Del Greco, spokeswoman for the Ohio Attorney General said Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary touching a pecker thread got deleted, lol 6 min Anonymous 9
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 13 min jonjedi 4
America Held Hostage Day 20 17 min jonjedi 1
Capital Punishment - Mississippi Working On A P... 18 min 1 and 1 and 1 is 3 1
America Held Hostage Day 19 24 min jonjedi 60
America Held Hostage Day 18 27 min jonjedi 104
GOP panics, suspends rules, vote on candidates ... 35 min jonjedi 173
DeVos gets confirmation 1 hr jonjedi 43
Berkeley Burning By Democrats LOL 1 hr jonjedi 150
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,718 • Total comments across all topics: 278,669,503

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC