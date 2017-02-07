Bailiff who attacked handcuffed teen quits to avoid charges
Almost a year after a Clinton County bailiff was caught on courtroom video putting a handcuffed boy in a headlock and dragging him out of juvenile court, the bailiff has quit his job to avoid criminal charges. "He has agreed to resign and surrender and not renew his certificate," Jill Del Greco, spokeswoman for the Ohio Attorney General said Wednesday.
