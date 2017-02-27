Avian flu outbreak has health officia...

Avian flu outbreak has health officials advising watchfulness after business trips to China

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Crain's Cleveland Business

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises "usual caution" with travel to China, and public health officials in Columbus and Franklin County have asked hospitals and physician practices to enhance surveillance of respiratory illness and ask if patients have traveled to China. The virus is spread most often through contact with birds, although there are rare human-to-human transmissions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f... 1 min Reality Speaks 379
Such class and grace in the WH meeting.....N. O... 3 min Reality Speaks 15
Who is the Biggest Liar? 5 min Reality Speaks 281
Demonic activity at Trump Rally 20 min Big Johnson 204
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 24 min Reality Speaks 337
message for the 66 million who voted Hillary 45 min jonjedi 23
Racist? 1 hr jonjedi 21
Donald Trump and the News 2 hr Colonel Pale Rider 1 51
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 3 hr justin014 110
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,279 • Total comments across all topics: 279,214,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC