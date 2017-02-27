Avian flu outbreak has health officials advising watchfulness after business trips to China
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises "usual caution" with travel to China, and public health officials in Columbus and Franklin County have asked hospitals and physician practices to enhance surveillance of respiratory illness and ask if patients have traveled to China. The virus is spread most often through contact with birds, although there are rare human-to-human transmissions.
