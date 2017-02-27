Austin Foam buying a division from En...

Austin Foam buying a division from Engineered Packaging

Read more: Plastics News

Austin Foam Plastics Inc. is expanding its Midwest presence with the acquisition of the protective packaging division of Springfield, Mo.-based Engineered Packaging Inc. Austin Foam said in a news release that the EPI deal will strengthen its ability to serve existing customers in the Midwest and position the company for growth. AFP will assume the protective packaging, distribution and returnable/consumable lines of business.

