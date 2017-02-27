Arrest made in 1991 Licking County slaying
The Licking County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the decades-old slaying of a 21-year-old Columbus woman. Bonita Parker was found stabbed to death near Pataskala on Aug. 13, 1991.
