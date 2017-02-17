Archaeologist helps clear up mystery ...

Archaeologist helps clear up mystery of Delaware County cemetery Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Detailed records of those buried there are unavailable. But science is helping to revive the site, just south of Delaware, and clear up long-held misconceptions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump 19 min Trumps Unstable 185
News Drive gets fewer toys (Dec '07) 44 min WWEinc 2
Who is the Biggest Liar? 1 hr Colonel Pale Rider 1 1
Keeps pushing and pushing.... 1 hr Colonel Pale Rider 1 78
Fox News under Federal Investigation 2 hr jonjedi 51
America Held Hostage Day 30 3 hr MarkJ- 1
Welfare Reform Within Next 200 Days 4 hr Duke for Mayor 1
HB 58 - the cursive writing big step backward bill 7 hr BizzyBee 120
Welcome to Trump Government and Gaffes and Wobbles 7 hr Colonel Pale Rider 1 121
Dems Progress To A New Low 7 hr jonjedi 175
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,959,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC