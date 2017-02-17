Apartment building made of shipping c...

Apartment building made of shipping containers a first

With only 25 apartments, the housing development under construction on Old Leonard Avenue east of Downtown isn't large. But in the construction world, the project is massive. Experts think that when the building opens, it will be the largest residence made of shipping containers in the nation.  Fifty-four of the steel containers, each weighing about 10,000 pounds, were stacked together this month to form the apartment building, dubbed the Cargominium.

