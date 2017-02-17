Apartment building made of shipping containers a first
With only 25 apartments, the housing development under construction on Old Leonard Avenue east of Downtown isn't large. But in the construction world, the project is massive. Experts think that when the building opens, it will be the largest residence made of shipping containers in the nation. Fifty-four of the steel containers, each weighing about 10,000 pounds, were stacked together this month to form the apartment building, dubbed the Cargominium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dems Progress To A New Low
|6 min
|jonjedi
|197
|President Trump Rally 2017 Florida
|1 hr
|anonymous
|27
|Mixed results on school, ballot issues (Nov '12)
|1 hr
|Pam
|7
|Dublin lawyer charged in federal pill-mill case (Jan '13)
|2 hr
|Chad
|9
|Dublin man accused in Internet sex sting (May '13)
|2 hr
|Chad
|4
|Obetz to carve out an ice rink (Nov '12)
|2 hr
|Chad
|21
|Dublin man faces child-porn charge (Mar '14)
|2 hr
|Chad
|2
|Donald Trump didn't win because he's Donald Trump
|2 hr
|jonjedi
|198
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC