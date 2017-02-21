Anti-crime program to go year-round
A Columbus anti-crime summer initiative, which has drawn criticism from protesters following fatal shootings by officers, will be expanded to a year-round program. The Columbus Dispatch reports Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther plans to announce changes to the initiative in his State of the City address at the city's police academy on Thursday.
|
