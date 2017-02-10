African-Americans nourish Columbus ar...

African-Americans nourish Columbus arts community

If asked about role models or inspirations, many African-American artists in the Columbus area might quickly mention mixed-media specialist Aminah Robinson or photographer Kojo Kamau - or both. As two of the most prolific and recognizable artists the city has produced in recent times, they helped put visual arts in Columbus on the map nationally and internationally, mentoring others along the way.

