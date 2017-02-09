There are on the The Columbus Dispatch story from 11 hrs ago, titled Advocates push back against proposed limits on services for developmental dispabilities. In it, The Columbus Dispatch reports that:

The Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities has proposed a new rule that would prohibit Medicaid-paid, independent home-care providers from working more than 40 hours a week and collecting overtime pay. Angry families and consumer advocates testified against the move for hours Thursday, saying it would leave people with disabilities without the personalized, flexible care they need to get through their daily lives.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.