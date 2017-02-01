7 off-campus buildings to be approved for demolition for 15th and High project
The 15th and High project is approaching another major milestone on the multi-year development's way to completion. As early as Feb. 13, demolition could start on seven campus-area buildings as the first phase of the project is expected to be approved in the coming days by the city of Columbus.
