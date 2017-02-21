49-year-old dies in I-70 crash

49-year-old dies in I-70 crash

Columbus police continue to investigate what led to the death of a 49-year-old Columbus man on Interstate 70 Sunday night. Louis Bamala, of the Near East Side was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he was taken after the 11:30 p.m. crash.

