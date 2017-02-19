19-year-old who livestreamed rape of teen gets 9 months in prison

This photo provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in Columbus, Ohio, shows Marina Lonina, who pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing justice under a deal with prosecutors after she was accused of using the social media app Periscope to livestream images of Raymond Gates raping a 17-year-old girl on Feb. 27, 2016. Lonina was sentenced Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, to nine months in prison.

