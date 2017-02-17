1 killed in two-vehicle crash near Bexley

Columbus police were called to the intersection of East Livingston Avenue and South Cassingham Road at 2:31 a.m. after two vehicles collided, a police dispatcher said One person was pronounced dead at 2:41 a.m., the dispatcher said. One person was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, according to the dispatcher, who did not have available the person's condition.

