Wreckage, remains found

Authorities searching Lake Erie for the wreckage of a plane that vanished from radar near Cleveland have confirmed that the remains found in a seat late last week are human. They also announced Tuesday that a 20-foot piece pulled from the water is from the fuselage of the plane that was carrying six people from the Columbus area when it disappeared after taking off Dec. 29. Searchers say they've been able to locate 170 pieces of debris, including several seats, an engine and a wheel.

