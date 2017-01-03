Worries about food waste appear to va...

Worries about food waste appear to vanish when diners know scraps go to compost

Diners waste far less food when they're schooled on the harm their leftovers can inflict on the environment. But if they know the food is going to be composted instead of dumped in a landfill, the educational benefit disappears.

