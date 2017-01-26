#WordEyeHeard: Columbus Family Seeks Answers in Jaron Thomas' Death
On January 14, 2017, 36-year-old Jaron Thomas called for help, as he had done several times before by the advice of mental health professionals. Jaron had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and struggled with hallucinations.
On January 14, 2017, 36-year-old Jaron Thomas called for help, as he had done several times before by the advice of mental health professionals. Jaron had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and struggled with hallucinations.
#1 16 hrs ago
Cops just don't deal with crazy very well.
