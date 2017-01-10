Woman pleads guilty to injecting father with fatal dose of heroin
A West Side woman accused of injecting her father with a fatal dose of heroin pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to involuntary manslaughter. In July, a Franklin County grand jury indicted Lindsay M. Newkirk, of Derrer Run Road, on counts of involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs in the death of Leonard P. Newkirk, 55. She pleaded guilty in Franklin County Common Pleas Court before Judge Kimberly Cocroft before her trial was set to begin.
