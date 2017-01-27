Woman accused of taping her toddler s...

Woman accused of taping her toddler son to wall indicted

A woman accused of taping her 2-year-old son to a wall so she could get housework done and streaming it live on social media has been indicted on abduction and endangering children charges. A Franklin County grand jury indicted 18-year-old Shayla Rudolph on Friday.

