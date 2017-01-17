Whitehall police arrest suspect in 2015 triple homicide
After 21-year-old man's indictment for 2015 slayings, arrests have been made in all nine homicides in Whitehall from that year. Whitehall police Jan. 19 arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with a triple homicide that occurred in August 2015 at the Shaker Square Apartments in Whitehall.
