Where do Malik Harrison, young stars ...

Where do Malik Harrison, young stars fit in? Ohio State 2017 linebacker depth chart projection

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Malik Harrison has everything you look for in an outside linebacker: Size, speed, range and the athletic ability that made him an excellent high school quarterback and basketball player. All the tools are there to suggest that Harrison will someday become a college football star, one on the kind of career trajectory that Darron Lee had at Ohio State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
America Held Hostage Day 2 3 hr every troll here ... 4
News Charges: Lawyer pocketed client's cash, autogra... 3 hr They cannot kill ... 1
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 4 hr Male 425
Up is Down. Down is Up. 4 hr Duke for Mayor 1
White Nationalists losing faith in Trump 4 hr They cannot kill ... 217
America Held Hostage Day 1 5 hr They cannot kill ... 29
News Ohio BMV drops threat to cancel immigrants' lic... 5 hr They cannot kill ... 1
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... Thu deano 88
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 278,120,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC