Where do Malik Harrison, young stars fit in? Ohio State 2017 linebacker depth chart projection
Malik Harrison has everything you look for in an outside linebacker: Size, speed, range and the athletic ability that made him an excellent high school quarterback and basketball player. All the tools are there to suggest that Harrison will someday become a college football star, one on the kind of career trajectory that Darron Lee had at Ohio State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Held Hostage Day 2
|3 hr
|every troll here ...
|4
|Charges: Lawyer pocketed client's cash, autogra...
|3 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|4 hr
|Male
|425
|Up is Down. Down is Up.
|4 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|1
|White Nationalists losing faith in Trump
|4 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|217
|America Held Hostage Day 1
|5 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|29
|Ohio BMV drops threat to cancel immigrants' lic...
|5 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|1
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|Thu
|deano
|88
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC