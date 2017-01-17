West-Liberty students to resume class...

West-Liberty students to resume classes Tuesday after shooting

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

As a 16-year-old boy continues to make strides in recovering from serious gunshot wounds, the West Liberty-Salem High School is also taking steps to resume school on Tuesday. Logan Cole is now out of the intensive-care unit at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus and listed in stable condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Secret Service plans to investigate Madonna 55 min They cannot kill ... 5
God Bless President Trump 1 hr anonymous 10
weed roofiess Xanies bar, Blues, oc's m... 2 hr They cannot kill ... 2
Libtard Woman Screams No When Trump Gets Inaugu... 2 hr They cannot kill ... 5
Trump Accomplished In One Day What Barry and Mi... 2 hr They cannot kill ... 9
It's looking a lot like 1958 again! 3 hr Duke for Mayor 3
The genius of an obama 4 hr community organizer 1
The ultimate trip in America 5 hr jonjedi 21
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 7 hr 404 cult 480
White Nationalists losing faith in Trump 10 hr Big Johnson 256
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 14 hr They cannot kill ... 90
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,752 • Total comments across all topics: 278,160,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC