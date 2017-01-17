West-Liberty students to resume classes Tuesday after shooting
As a 16-year-old boy continues to make strides in recovering from serious gunshot wounds, the West Liberty-Salem High School is also taking steps to resume school on Tuesday. Logan Cole is now out of the intensive-care unit at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus and listed in stable condition.
