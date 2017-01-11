Volunteers of America warehouse fire was arson, investigators say
The fire that destroyed the Volunteers of America warehouse this month was intentionally set, a Columbus fire investigator said in a search warrant for a storage unit where a suspect apparently lived. Fire officials are tracking down leads involving several "persons of interest," but no one has been arrested in connection with the fire, Columbus Fire Division Battalion Chief Steve Martin said today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fish fry for Lent starting March 1
|5 min
|every troll here ...
|9
|Amazon to begin accepting food stamps
|14 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|4
|Ohio city urges justices to reject traffic came...
|43 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|10
|Trump Presidency.Using gov't Get Richer
|1 hr
|Neutral Party
|5
|Is Trump Unfit to be President?
|1 hr
|MarkJ-
|441
|Get Trump Inaugural coin set......hurry while ...
|3 hr
|rowdy01
|51
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|3 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|60
|Biden Defends Jeff Sessions.Says..
|3 hr
|Reality
|23
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|17 hr
|Male
|240
|Out of the horses mouth: McConnell
|20 hr
|Reality
|67
|
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC