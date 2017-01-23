Volunteers count Columbus homeless today

Volunteers count Columbus homeless today

Volunteers will hit the streets of Columbus early Wednesday morning for the annual count of homeless people in Columbus and Franklin County. The number of homeless people living in shelters, on the streets or in transitional housing remained virtually unchanged last year, compared to 2015 when the number jumped 7 percent from the 2014 total, according to data compiled by the Community Shelter Board.

