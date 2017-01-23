Volunteers count Columbus homeless today
Volunteers will hit the streets of Columbus early Wednesday morning for the annual count of homeless people in Columbus and Franklin County. The number of homeless people living in shelters, on the streets or in transitional housing remained virtually unchanged last year, compared to 2015 when the number jumped 7 percent from the 2014 total, according to data compiled by the Community Shelter Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLVQ-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|14 min
|d pants
|633
|America Held Hostage Day 5
|48 min
|Hadouken
|22
|America Held Hostage Day 6
|3 hr
|MarkJ-
|2
|More Fake News
|5 hr
|jonjedi
|137
|Why are democrats creepy and losing voters?
|6 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|18
|100 Weird animals
|6 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|16
|Hillary Looked Sober Today
|6 hr
|Afrikan American
|39
|Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH
|7 hr
|jonjedi
|303
|women's march in Washington DC a historical event
|8 hr
|Reality Speaks
|31
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|8 hr
|Tonja
|94
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC