Two bodies found in parked car in wes...

Two bodies found in parked car in west Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

Two bodies were found Monday night inside a car in a west Columbus apartment complex parking lot after someone attempted to set the vehicle on fire, said Columbus police Sgt. Jeff Strayer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
First Lady not Naked this time 8 min Duke for Mayor 7
America Held Hostage Day 5 23 min MarkJ- 2
Libtard Woman Screams No When Trump Gets Inaugu... 38 min They cannot kill ... 8
America Held Hostage Day 4 41 min They cannot kill ... 48
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 47 min They cannot kill ... 93
Hillary Looked Sober Today 55 min They cannot kill ... 31
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 58 min They cannot kill ... 583
More Fake News 1 hr jonjedi 40
White Nationalists losing faith in Trump 2 hr jonjedi 336
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,171 • Total comments across all topics: 278,192,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC