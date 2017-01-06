Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio GOP
There are 2 comments on the USA Today story from 16 hrs ago, titled Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio GOP. In it, USA Today reports that:
Kasich's hand-picked chairman of the Ohio GOP will step into an emeritus role, ceding leadership of the party to a Trump-backed challenger. Trump's pick, not Kasich's, named chair of Ohio GOP Kasich's hand-picked chairman of the Ohio GOP will step into an emeritus role, ceding leadership of the party to a Trump-backed challenger.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at USA Today.
|
“Zuzu's Petals”
Since: Sep 10
6,009
Bedford Falls
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Way to go Trump!
Ohio loves Trump!
Trump 2020!
|
#2 5 hrs ago
She is conservative not R.I.N.O.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Macy's to close Eastland Mall store, one of loc...
|9 min
|Terry
|36
|Trump's 3rd Wife is the Anti- Christ
|19 min
|GoodInfluence
|2
|Remember Charles Manson?
|39 min
|BIZZYBEE
|25
|Walter's Favorite Bible Verses
|50 min
|Terry
|52
|Giant Eagle Closing Stores in Columbus
|58 min
|They cannot kill ...
|11
|Russia Hates USA,Loves Trump. Electors voting f...
|1 hr
|Terry
|69
|Shaub continued...
|1 hr
|BIZZYBEE
|3
|Ft. Lauderdale Shooting 5 Dead
|2 hr
|Duke for Mayor
|25
|Repealing Obamacare will cost billions
|3 hr
|Pope Che Reagan C...
|196
|Bernie Sanders, Carry On.
|10 hr
|404 cult
|88
|
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC