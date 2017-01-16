Trump team considers relocating White...

Trump team considers relocating White House media corps

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WDTN-TV Dayton

President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media after meeting with families and victims of the knife attack on Nov. 28. at Ohio State University, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. WASHINGTON - Routine media access to the White House could be a thing of the past under Donald Trump's presidency, with top officials of the incoming administration saying Sunday that they're exploring more spacious options nearby.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The writings on the wall 3 min every troll here ... 9
Rock On Trump! Walmart Adding 10,000 Jobs as Tr... 3 min God Bless Trump 1
White Nationalists losing faith in Trump 5 min d pants 15
Centerfold gentelmans club 6 min Won Hung Lo 2
Fly our flags at half-mast, Ohio! 11 min Big Johnson 2
What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now? 21 min Batch 37 Pain Is ... 205
Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH 43 min jonjedi 82
News Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women... 4 hr Reality Speaks 85
Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ... 4 hr Not fooling me 81
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,115 • Total comments across all topics: 277,989,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC