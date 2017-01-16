Trump team considers relocating White House media corps
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media after meeting with families and victims of the knife attack on Nov. 28. at Ohio State University, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Columbus, Ohio. WASHINGTON - Routine media access to the White House could be a thing of the past under Donald Trump's presidency, with top officials of the incoming administration saying Sunday that they're exploring more spacious options nearby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDTN-TV Dayton.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The writings on the wall
|3 min
|every troll here ...
|9
|Rock On Trump! Walmart Adding 10,000 Jobs as Tr...
|3 min
|God Bless Trump
|1
|White Nationalists losing faith in Trump
|5 min
|d pants
|15
|Centerfold gentelmans club
|6 min
|Won Hung Lo
|2
|Fly our flags at half-mast, Ohio!
|11 min
|Big Johnson
|2
|What Do You Think of Donald Trump Now?
|21 min
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|205
|Trump plans to Remove WH Press Corps, hide TRUTH
|43 min
|jonjedi
|82
|Ohioans to hold own version of Washington women...
|4 hr
|Reality Speaks
|85
|Does anyone know why Yolanda Harris is leaving ...
|4 hr
|Not fooling me
|81
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC