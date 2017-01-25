Trump expected to order ban on immigr...

Trump expected to order ban on immigration from 7 countries

President Donald Trump made good on a centerpiece of his campaign for the White House, signing an executive order Wednesday directing the creation of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. A second executive action aimed to tighten internal enforcement of U.S. immigration law, including the loss of federal funding for so-called “sanctuary cities” that harbor illegal immigrants.

