Trism to serve healthy options in for...

Trism to serve healthy options in former Eddie George's space

14 hrs ago

This is an artistic rendering of Trism, set to open at 1636 N. High St. this spring. Credit: Courtesy of Tim Lai North High Street is set to welcome a new restaurant in the former Eddie George's Grille 27 space this semester.

