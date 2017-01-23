Trism to serve healthy options in former Eddie George's space
This is an artistic rendering of Trism, set to open at 1636 N. High St. this spring. Credit: Courtesy of Tim Lai North High Street is set to welcome a new restaurant in the former Eddie George's Grille 27 space this semester.
