Trafficking cases reported to hotline from Ohio on the rise

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press COLUMBUS, Ohio - The number of Ohio human trafficking cases reported to a national hotline has risen sharply, according to a report that says the state is now fourth in call volume. Ohio ranked 11th in calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline in 2012 and jumped to fourth two years ago, according to the most recent call data included in the report from Republican Gov. John Kasich's human trafficking task force.

