Theodore Decker: We should all be concerned about Columbus homicide tally
My first reaction was something like this: One hundred and six homicides? That's on the high side, but close to a normal year. That reaction is anything but normal.
#1 2 hrs ago
Using statistics for 2015 from the Dispatch homicide page we see the victims were predominately male, predominately black, between 20 and 39 and most likely shot to death. Look at the map and it's the Northeast, East and Southeast parts of Columbus inside I-270 where the majority of the homicides occur. I'd bet the 2016 stats are little different.
So have another march by the priests, ministers, rabbis and imams of Columbus... or another candlelight vigil at the site of the next killing. And still the ghetto will remain the ghetto and until the ghetto cares things will not change.
#2 1 hr ago
We should all be concerned about Theodore Decker's poorly-written attempts at gritty urban outrage and pathos. The guy is a hack and his shtick is lame.
